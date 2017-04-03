Drake To Appear In New Season Of Top Boy

Drake is set to invade your television sets. The Canadian-rapper has purchased the rights to London crime-drama Top Boy and will have a role in it as well.

Actor Ashley Walters who plays “Dushane” tells Mirror that Drake has been very hands on with the show since he acquired the rights to it from Channel 4 in London.

“We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him,” he says. “He loves acting, of course he wanted a part. He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”

Fans of the show have been waiting since 2013 for a new season. Similar to another British show, Black Mirror, Top Boy gained more popularity after it began streaming on Netflix. In the time since then, Drake has mentioned the show on social media as well as his music, specifically the song “Know Yourself.”

@AshleyWalters82 is too incredible!! Everybody on Top Boy gives such incredible performances. That show is just too good. — Drizzy (@Drake) October 9, 2014

The new season is scheduled to drop in 2018.

Photo: WENN.com