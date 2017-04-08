TDE CEO Responds To Those Angry Kendrick Lamar Fans On Twitter

Anthony “Top Dawg” Griffith responds to fans feeling mislead by Kendrick Lamar’s April 7 announcement.
When Kendrick Lamar warned the rap world that they had until April 7 to “get their sh*t together” on “The Heart Pt. 4,” many assumed that meant he was dropping a new album on that date. But when they woke up to a pre-order link and an April 14 release date, people got mad they had to wait an entire seven days for the album.
TDE CEO is probably the most active label executive on Twitter, so he had to issue in addressing some of the fans. With humor of course.
