Ja Rule Reportedly Behind The Fyre Festival Struggle In The Bahamas

Ja Rule might be planning his own getaway, this after the struggle that is the Fyre Festival has been connected to the veteran New York rapper. According to chatter online, the luxury music festival was supposed to be an event tailored directly towards big spenders but instead, attendees say they’ve all been scammed to the fullest.

The Independent reports:

The festival, which is reportedly overrun with feral dogs, has relief tents posing as ‘cabanas’ and is serving cheese sandwiches in polystyrene boxes as gourmet food, is the brainchild of none other than Ja Rule, who launched parent company Fyre Media with tech partner Billy McFarland in 2015. Tickets for the festival started at $1,500 and went right up to £250,000 for groups, promising the utmost luxury and performances from Lil Yachty, Migos, Major Lazer, Blind 182 and more. The festival was forced to cancel on its first day after conditions reached breaking point, with attendees reportedly fighting over food.

Twitter has been rife with footage of the struggle, with photos documenting the level of the ruse in epic fashion. The publication writes that Ja Rule and Bill McFarland began Fyre Media back in 2015 and even had the interest of Victoria’s Secret model Chanel Iman, who was set to be one of the invited celebrity “influencers.”

Ja Rule nor McFarland have made public comments about the festival thus far.

I just Googled"Fyre Festival" and I can't stop fucking laughing. Oh, Jesus. If you live for train wrecks, STRAP THE FUCK IN. — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017

That's right folks for just $10k, you too can have the "refugee fleeing war torn region" treatment at #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/RqYzGq0Yg5 — 🕊Garrett Garner🎄 (@garrettgarner12) April 28, 2017

Photo: Twitter/FyreFestivalFraud

