Diddy’s Ex-Personal Chef Sues For Sexual Harassment

Diddy is being accused of making his former personal chef whip him up meals after sex, and serve him while still naked.

TMZ reports:

“In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Cindy Rueda says she was “regularly summoned” to serve Diddy and his guests while they “engaged in or immediately following sexual activity.” She also says on at least one such occasion, Diddy was still naked when she entered the room, and asked if she liked what she saw…She says another time one of his buddies approached her in the kitchen — while he was nude — and asked her to check out his junk.”

Rueda’s lawsuit also alleges that when she complained about sexual harassment to one of Diddy‘s assistants, that she was set up by another staffer to make it look like she stole one of his watches. The suit also says that when she was fired, she was asked to sign an agreement to not sue Diddy in exchange for not being prosecuted for theft. When she refused to sign, she was let go.

Rueda is suing for wrongful termination, sexual harassment, and violation of whistleblower protection. A representative for Diddy tells TMZ, “This is a frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-employee who was fired for cause.”

Photo: WENN.com