Watch Big Sean And Migos “Sacrifices” [VIDEO]

Big Sean just dropped the video for the latest single from his I Decided album.
Big Sean is looking to motivate you at the end of the week with a new video for “Sacrifices” featuring Migos. The song is the fourth single from the gold selling I Decided album and with the hottest rap group out right now, it could wind up being another big win.
The video is on Youtube now, but it was originally released as an exclusive for people who went out and bought physical copies of the album.
People who had physical copies were told to download the official Big Sean app, open it and point the camera at the last page of the booklet to watch.
Photo: WENN.com
