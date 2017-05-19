Watch Big Sean And Migos “Sacrifices” [VIDEO]

Big Sean just dropped the video for the latest single from his I Decided album.

Big Sean is looking to motivate you at the end of the week with a new video for “Sacrifices” featuring Migos. The song is the fourth single from the gold selling I Decided album and with the hottest rap group out right now, it could wind up being another big win.

The video is on Youtube now, but it was originally released as an exclusive for people who went out and bought physical copies of the album.

…got a surprise today for everyone with a hard copy of I Decided…make sure you download the app asap https://t.co/cEx92us0Ry — Sean Don (@BigSean) May 18, 2017

People who had physical copies were told to download the official Big Sean app, open it and point the camera at the last page of the booklet to watch.

Flip to the last page in the album booklet, open app, point the cam towards the page and you get the Sacrifices video Ft. @Migos 1st…enjoy pic.twitter.com/z8RJGX1NRu — Sean Don (@BigSean) May 18, 2017

Photo: WENN.com