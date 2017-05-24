Biggie Mural In Brooklyn Facing Demolition Will Be Preserved

The Biggie mural facing demolition in Brooklyn just got one more chance.

New York City landlord Samuel Berkowitz says that he will not demolish the longstanding Biggie mural on his building on the corner of Bed Stuy and Quincy. His change of heart comes after an outcry from Biggie fans, the mural’s artists, original Brooklynites and even the Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball team.

Berkowitz planned on destroying the mural in favor of making renovations to his building so he could increase the rent. He initially turned down financial offers to keep the mural intact. He even went as far to say, “Why should I keep it? I don’t even see the point of the discussion. I could demolish the building if I wanted to. I don’t need no permission from anyone except the DOB.”

But after seeing how people felt and actually talking with the artists, Alaoui and Scott “Zimer” Zimmerman, he changed his mind. Thankfully, no one kicked in the landlord’s door waving a .44. Instead, a petition was signed and a conversation was had.

“To be honest, he just didn’t know how important Biggie is to Brooklyn,” Alaoui told DNAInfo. “He’s not a bad guy. A lot of people offered to help financially, but he said he don’t need the money, just the respect of his neighbors.”

Photo: WENN.com