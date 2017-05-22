DJ Khaled Is Staying Positive About “Great Friend” L.A. Reid

DJ Khaled is keeping an upbeat attitude when it comes to his former Epic Records label boss L.A. Reid.

After “leaving” his role as Chairman and having sexual harassment claims thrown at him, it seems like a new shoulder is turning on Mr. Reid every day. No artists from his past at LaFace/Arista, Island/Def Jam or Epic/Sony have come forward to defend his name. Really, the only artist that has had anything to say is also one of his biggest haters, Joe Budden.

However, friend-to-many DJ Khaled has offered his always positive words to the fallen executive. While at the Billboard Music Awards the Miami DJ who has enjoyed a string of #1 and hit records under Reid said he still considered him a “great friend.”

Khaled told a reporter with the Associated Press:

“L.A. Reid, he a legend. I’m sure he got some amazing things about to happen. You know nothing but love for L.A. Reid. He’s the Berry Gordy of our time. L.A. Reid is amazing. That’s my thoughts. He’s an amazing person and he’s a great executive, a great music mogul…L.A. expects me to be great, you know what I’m saying? And I’m going to continue being great and he going to be proud of me. And that is that.”

L.A. played a major role in Epic becoming a respectable force in Hip-Hop. Under his reign, the label signed Yo Gotti, Future, 21 Savage, Big Boi and Khaled among others.

The world is currently waiting to see what Reid’s next move will be.

Photo: WENN.com