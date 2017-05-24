Karrueche Tran Takes An L In Chris Brown Restraining Order Case

Karrueche Tran needs to get her priorities together. Yesterday (May 23), a judge denied her permanent restraining order request against Chris Brown because she wasn’t in court.

Tran tried to phone it in, but the judge wasn’t going for the okey-doke.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ broke the story, Karrueche planned to get on the horn with the judge rather than appear in person, because she’s shooting a TV show in New Orleans. She was expected to take the judge through what she claims are a series of death threats and violent encounters at the hands of Chris. The judge wasn’t having it, saying in order to get a permanent restraining order against Brown she had to either appear in person or give 12 days notice before the hearing that she would appear via phone. The case was continued so Karrueche could file the proper paperwork.

Brown didn’t even bother to show up to court, claiming he was never served. However, there is video footage of him getting served.

If Tran is serious, all she has to do is handle her business and speak her piece in court, and Brown will have to stay away, legally.

