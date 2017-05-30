Nas And Lauryn Hill Announce Joint Tour

Nas and Lauryn Hill are going to try and rule the world again. Well, at least some of it.

It has just been announced that the two legendary artists will be joining forces for a one-month tour spanning America. Supported by Live Nation, pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available exclusively on TIDAL starting Friday, June 2. Comedian Hannibal Burress and reggae artist Chronixx will be on spot dates.

Hill‘s history of being late and damn-near a no-show already has some fans looking at the news skeptically.

So basically Nas is doing a solo tour? Dope. https://t.co/YbFsXsfnVL — Wanna (@WannasWorld) May 30, 2017

Here are the dates. Cop tickets here.

9/7/17 Chicago, IL; Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/8/17 Sterling Heights, MI; Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

9/10/17 Toronto, ON; Budweiser Stage

9/12/17 Boston, MA; Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

9/14/17 Camden, NJ; BB&T Pavilion

9/15/17 Bristow, VA; Jiffy Lube Live

9/20/17 Raleigh, NC; Red Hat Amphitheater

9/22/17 Miami, FL;Bayfront Park Amphitheater

9/23/17 Jacksonville, FL; Daily’s Place

9/27/17 Houston, TX; Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

9/28/17 Dallas, TX; The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

9/30/17 Austin, TX; Austin360 Amphitheater

10/3/17 San Diego, CA; Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/5/17 Los Angeles, CA; Hollywood Bowl

10/7/17 Mountain View, CA; Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/10/17 Seattle, WA; WaMu Theater

10/11/17 Vancouver, BC; Pacific Coliseum

