Jay Z Takes Fake IG Picture With Kevin Hart, Twitter Glad To Know He Does It Too

Jay Z was caught doing it for the ‘gram at Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night, showing that he too can be a mere mortal at times.
Jay Z already told us he is a business, man. But he is also a brand and has an image to uphold. So he can’t afford to just have regular looking photos of himself floating around. Which is why he orchestrated a money shot [pun very much intended] while watching the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
Cameras caught him and comedian/actor Kevin Hart yucking it up during a break in gameplay. But Jigga had to make sure the photo was perfect for the archives, so he told the cameraman to take a picture while they were still talking. Of course, Hart did the most.
Here’s how it came out looking.
https://twitter.com/KatzM/status/870660250323611648
Spectators on the internet relished in the fact that the immortal Jiggaman showed a rare glimpse of being “normal” and faking it for a photo.
This one wasn’t fake though.
Photo: WENN.com