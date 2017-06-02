Jay Z Takes Fake IG Picture With Kevin Hart, Twitter Glad To Know He Does It Too

Jay Z was caught doing it for the ‘gram at Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night, showing that he too can be a mere mortal at times.

Jay Z already told us he is a business, man. But he is also a brand and has an image to uphold. So he can’t afford to just have regular looking photos of himself floating around. Which is why he orchestrated a money shot [pun very much intended] while watching the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Cameras caught him and comedian/actor Kevin Hart yucking it up during a break in gameplay. But Jigga had to make sure the photo was perfect for the archives, so he told the cameraman to take a picture while they were still talking. Of course, Hart did the most.

Here’s how it came out looking.

https://twitter.com/KatzM/status/870660250323611648

Spectators on the internet relished in the fact that the immortal Jiggaman showed a rare glimpse of being “normal” and faking it for a photo.

Jay Z: so we taking off guard pics right Kevin Hart: yes man! Both: begin faking laughing 😂😂 https://t.co/SLJek6IKzr — LordHaveMercy (@greatest_chris) June 2, 2017

If that jay z Kevin hart video ain't ME on Snapchat — liv (@livvvey) June 2, 2017

Omg I love Jay Z for this. Because I sometimes do this and then I'm Kevin Hart so extraaaa 😂😂😂 https://t.co/sZ5AYGRzmQ — Imani (@sabastianjrsmom) June 2, 2017

So mad that jay z asked ppl to take an off guard pic of him and Kevin hart. Like I'm really disappointed 😭😂😂 — Kung Fu Penny (@P___T___B) June 2, 2017

Can't trust any laughing photos Jay Z takes pic.twitter.com/bLWCDtXkQ4 — Jeff (@JayJazzi) June 2, 2017

This one wasn’t fake though.

