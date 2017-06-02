CLOSE
Home

Jay Z Takes Fake IG Picture With Kevin Hart, Twitter Glad To Know He Does It Too

Leave a comment

Jay Z was caught doing it for the ‘gram at Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night, showing that he too can be a mere mortal at times.

Jay Z already told us he is a business, man. But he is also a brand and has an image to uphold. So he can’t afford to just have regular looking photos of himself floating around. Which is why he orchestrated a money shot [pun very much intended] while watching the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Cameras caught him and comedian/actor Kevin Hart yucking it up during a break in gameplay. But Jigga had to make sure the photo was perfect for the archives, so he told the cameraman to take a picture while they were still talking. Of course, Hart did the most.

Here’s how it came out looking.

https://twitter.com/KatzM/status/870660250323611648

Spectators on the internet relished in the fact that the immortal Jiggaman showed a rare glimpse of being “normal” and faking it for a photo.

This one wasn’t fake though.

View this post on Instagram

#Family #NBAFINALS #liveloveandlaugh

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Photo: WENN.com

kevin hart

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: