‘All Eyez On Me’: Diddy And Suge Knight Reportedly Give Tupac Biopic Stamp Of Approval

Looks like the upcoming All Eyez On Me movie has both Sean “Diddy” Combs and Suge Knight on the same page for the first time ever.

TMZ reports:

Production sources on “All Eyez on Me” tell us … producer L.T. Hutton reached out to both moguls about how they’re portrayed in the film, and to get their thoughts on the story. We’re told Diddy loved it so much he gave his blessing for Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya?” to be used on the soundtrack. We’re told Suge wasn’t able to watch the movie due to his situation — sitting in jail awaiting trial for murder — but lawyers did, and described it to him. Suge gave it his stamp of approval, mostly because he goes way back with Hutton and trusts him.

Diddy and Suge remain connected the same way Biggie and Pac are, even though any instance of a “feud” between them withered away a long time ago.

Earlier this week, Diddy told Jimmy Kimmel how he felt about the “East Coast vs. West Coast” beef more than 20 years later.

“Sometimes things in your life could just get out of control, but we never wanted to have problems with each other,” said Diddy. “We were all fans of each other. And it was just something in that day and age that spun out of control. We’ve all been friends ever since. Snoop Dogg is one of my best friends. Dre is one of my best friends. It always should have been like that, but sometimes in life, there’s tragedies so people can learn from them. This is God’s world, but the greatest thing is that he put us all back together.”

All Eyez On Me hits theaters on June 16.