DJ Khaled Drops “Wild Thoughts” Video ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

Not too long ago we reported that DJ Khaled was up to something down in Miami when pics of him, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller were posted on Little Haiti’s Cultural Complex IG page.

Today (June 16) we finally get the muc- anticipated cut and clip to said report and it does not disappoint.

Straight off of DJ Khaled’s upcoming LP, Grateful, “Wild Thoughts” borrows a note or two from Carlos Santana’s 90’s hit “Maria Maria” and seems like a sure bet to find it’s way into heavy-rotation this summer ’17.

Check out the video below and witness Rihanna seduce the camera in all her glorious thickness.

