Future Announces ‘Future Hndrxx’ World Tour

Future is extending his current Nobody Safe tour into a worldwide affair that will last until late October.

Future hasn’t been home to check his mail in a minute and he isn’t planning on stopping by the crib anytime soon. The 56 Nights rapper just announced a 34-date worldwide Future Hndrxx tour that will have him rocking summer and fall festivals all over the world as well as other spot dates.

The first leg of the tour consists of the remaining dates on his Nobody Safe tour that he has been on since early-May with some dates in Mozambique, Portugal and Tanzinia added. Fewtch will spend some of August and September up and down the East Coast hitting New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. He will return home to Atlanta on September 17 to perform at Music Midtown. After that he’s going to Austrailia and New Zealand, then hitting Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Amsterdam, France, Germany and then finally ending the tour in the United Kingdom in October.

Fans are already demanding that Future perform more music from the Future and Hndrxx albums and less from his catalog. Let’s see if he obliges. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23.

Photo: WENN.com