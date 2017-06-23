Killer Mike Shares Heartfelt Message After Mother Passes Away

Killer Mike‘s mother, affectionately known as “Mama Niecy,” has passed away.

The Atlanta-rapper and one-half of Run The Jewels shared the news with his fans and social media followers on Thursday.

His caption read:

My mother has transitioned to be with our ancestors. All those who believe as I do know energy cannot be destroyed only transformed. I pray she is with our elders in someway and that peace and harmony follow them wherever their souls may roam. I love u Denise with all my heart and soul i do! Your children are successful, your house is in order. Your legacy is intact. You are the reason I know with no doubt in my heart My God is A Black Woman. Goodbye Mom. Salutes “Mama Niecy”

Followers of Mike’s music and interviews are well aware of the special bond they shared. He has rapped and talked about how he learned how to hustle from his mother before he learned how to from any of his friends in the streets, especially on songs like “Body Rock.” Mike has also proudly revealed the many things they have in common, as seen in a 2012 interview with NOISEY.

See more of Mike’s online tributes to his mother below.

Photo: WENN.com