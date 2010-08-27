50 Cent Sends Out Disses On Twitter, Posts “Obscene” Photos



50 Cent went on a rampage on Twitter Thursday, calling out old enemies and joking about what women he’d like to “be with” next.

He may have taken things too far however after posting an “obscene” picture that got him temporarily banned from the site’s picture posting affiliate.

Twitpic.com banned 50 from posting pictures after the G-Unit head tweeted that he was “hungry” and wanted something to “eat” saying,

“Im hungry but I don’t know what I want to eat…I want me some chicken no some fish noI just want some p*ssy I’m not hungry anymore”



He then posted the following “Twitpic” which he dubbed a Kim Kardashian burger.

Uhhhh.

50 also mentioned popular radio personality/ blogger Miss Info who he says he wants to “hit” to dispel rumors of him and Ciara, talked about how happy Swizz Beatz is with Alicia Keys and told Soulja Boy that he knows someone that can “handle” the Kat Stacks situation for him.

50 also offered a subliminal diss to a fellow rapper saying,

“If you’re a rapper and you sold 5,000 cds, ya fat and ya turn 44-years-old you might wanna get your prostate checked and your colon cleanse. My advice.”

Hmmm…Joey Crack, is that you?

Check out 50’s Twitter rampage below.

Check out more of 50’s tweets on his Twitter account here.