Are Azealia Banks & Iggy Azalea Making Plans For Peace?

Azealia Banks and Iggy Azalea have been throwing jabs at each other for much of the past few years, but signs are pointing into another direction for the pair. According to a pair of social media posts, both Banks and Azalea appear poised to end their beef and even work on a collaboration of sorts.

Azalea made the initial statement on Snapchat saying that she doesn’t hate Banks even while questioning the potential bad intentions that could lie underneath. As it stands, Banks seemed highly approving of her rival’s stances and even posted the moment to her Instagram.

“[J]ust want to say FYI; re A. Banks. Call me crazy but girl; I don’t hate you. I don’t know you to hate you,” Azalea said. “I believe you may want to meet me in person so you can steal a lock of my hair and cast a spell hoping I die (lol) I don’t agree with many of your opinions but honestly, at times I empathize with you as a creative Gemini woman. I wish you had spoken to me before deciding I was out to get you when we first came on the scene, but that’s also typical Gemini reaction shit (I get it).”

In the following Instagram post on the heels of an XXL interview in where she explained what it would take for peace to happen, Banks said that working on a track with Azalea would complete part of her “rap bitch dreams,” which includes being signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation imprint.

Do you think these two will make peace? Sound off in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram