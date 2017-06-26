WATCH: Future ft. Chris Brown – “PIE” [VIDEO]

Last night’s 2017 BET Awards was filled with some memorable moments and some impressive performances including two from both Future and Chris Brown.

After the show wrapped up the ATL rapper and VA crooner linked up on BET’s The Afterparty Live! to premier the video to their collaboration, “PIE.”

The Nick Walker-directed clip is what you’d expect from the two with the setting being a big boy mansion that’s inhabited by a squad of attractive young women turning up in different rooms with the two artists.

The life of a celebrity must be nice.

Check out the video below.

Photo: screen cap