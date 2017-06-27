Watch Drake Roast LeBron James’ Hairline At NBA Awards [VIDEO]

Drake hosted the first-ever NBA Awards and came with plenty of jokes for LeBron James, Draymond Green and Steph Curry.

If he didn’t convince you with his hosting skills at the ESPYs or Saturday Night Live, Drake‘s performance at the NBA Awards Monday should. Where the other two programs are ones that already came with decades of success, it was squarely on Drake to make sure this experiment went well. What better way to take pressure off yourself than to apply pressure on others.

In his opening monolog, he wasted no time going for two of the NBA’s biggest names, on-court rivals and off-court associates LeBron James and Draymond Green. He mentioned Green’s nut-kicking tactics and podcast, then poked fun at LeBron James going bald, again.

Canadian rapper Drake roasts Warriors' Draymond Green and Cavaliers' LeBron James at NBA Awards Show pic.twitter.com/pUhOj74Gbq — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 27, 2017

While Drake’s jokes were impressive, NBA On TNT co-host Kenny Smith had one question.

Drake also set his comedic venom on Steph and Ayesha Curry by mocking them in a Get Out “sunken place” spoof. He even clowned Steph’s lesser known brother, Seth.

It’s funny because it’s probably true.

