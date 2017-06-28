Drake Announces 2017 OVO Fest Line-Up

Drake has announced the lineup for the eighth annual OVO Festival.

No surprises here, he’s keeping it in-house. All of the acts are Candadian and all of them are signed to his OVO Sound label. Which isn’t a bad thing, because PARTYNEXTDOOR, DVSN, Majid Jordan and Roy Woods all have solid fanbases.

Past OVO Fests have featured Outkast, J. Cole, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg and last year’s had a surprise appearance from Rihanna. There’s no telling who may pop up this year.

The show is scheduled for Monday, August 7th at the Budweiser Stage which means there will be a lot of people struggling to go to work on the following Tuesday morning. Tickets go on sale at Live Nation this Thursday.