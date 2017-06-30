Body Count: Here’s Who Caught Shots On Jay-Z’s 4:44

Jay-Z has the entire world at rapt attention after the release of his 13th solo studio album, 4:44. Aside from the strong performance from Hov and the especially explosive admittance of cheating on his wife Beyonce on the title track, what really stood out is how many slick jabs the Brooklyn veteran handed out towards Kanye West and others.

On the opening track, “Kill Jay-Z,” Yeezy is the first to catch strays with the following lines:

“You got high on the life, that sh*t drugged you!/You walkin’ around like you invincible/You dropped outta school, you lost your principles/I know people backstab you, I felt bad too/But this ‘f*ck everybody’ attitude ain’t natural/But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t KumbaYe/But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*ck was he thinkin’?/”F*ck wrong with everybody?” is what you sayin’/But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane”

Yikes.

Hit the flip to see other examples of Jay-Z giving folks bars on the slick. Did we miss any subliminal bars? Sound off in the comments if we did.

Photo: WENN.com

