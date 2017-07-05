2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House Becomes HIV Clinic For 4th Of July

The pink trap house location that 2 Chainz put up in Atlanta for his fourth studio album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, was turned into an HIV clinic for the 4th of July. The “Hair Weave Killer” worked in conjunction with county health officials and nonprofits to sponsor the free holiday event.

AJC.com reports:

For the July 4th holiday, he’s turning it into the Trap Clinic. He’s providing free HIV testing for visitors who drop by the Atlanta site, located at 1530 Howell Mill, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Fulton County Board of Health, Atlanta AIDS and Test Atlanta, the event will also have educational packets, games and giveaways. 2 Chainz posted a flyer on his Instagram page Tuesday, writing “Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99.”

The outlet also adds that the house was turned into a “Trap Church” this past Sunday with an open-air meeting with activists and community leaders. The home also doubles as an art gallery but be quick to visit the eye-catching structure and social media selfie zone as its set to close on July 7.

