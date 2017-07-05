Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent & T.I. Hand Down Player Advice To Rob Kardashian

The debacle that is Rob Kardashian‘s public meltdown on Instagram and now Twitter over ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna has spilled over into other celebrity circles. The event was so big that Snoop Dogg, T.I. and 50 Cent all had to chime in with their takes, although Rob didn’t take kindly to Tip’s words.

Uncle Snoop was the first to chime in via Instagram, offering a quick word of advice in telling Kardashian to “buy him another” on in reference to Blac Chyna. T.I.’s words on Instagram came later but weren’t exactly welcomed as Kardashian screengrabbed the message and proceeded to air out Tip’s business by adding that T.I. paid Blac Chyna to have a threesome with him and Tiny. Yikes.

Fif was the latest celeb to speak up so far, leaving Kardashian a brief note by telling him he too fell victim to the “hoe” trap.

Peep all of the Rob Kardashian-related madness below and on the following pages.

truly the most shocking thing that has revealed itself in the rob / blac chyna fiasco, is that TI thinks ronald mcdonald is a duck pic.twitter.com/ThLUJZukS3 — lor.jpg (@lmarlene_) July 5, 2017

Hit the jump to see Rob Kardashian’s reply to T.I. from his now-defunct Instagram account along with Fif’s response.

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2Next page »