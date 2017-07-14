WATCH: JAY-Z Drops Video For “BAM” ft. Damian Marley

We knew JAY-Z was in Kingston, Jamaica for more than a vacation. Hova drops the video to “BAM,” featuring Damian Marley, off his hit album 4:44.

Can you really lose with No I.D. flipping a “Bam Bam” sample? Oh yeah, the bars help.

“Sh*t, stuff a million dollars in the sock drawer/That’s a war chest in case you need your chest knocked off,” spits Hova.

You also get a quick lesson on Reggae history, with commentary from the legendary Sister Nancy, too.

Tell ’em Blanco sent ya.

Watch the video for “BAM” below. Yes, you gotta be down with TIDAL.

