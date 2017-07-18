CLOSE
Home

Kendrick Lamar Gifts Disabled Fan With New Van

Leave a comment

Kendrick Lamar made a long time fan extremely happy during a Dallas stop of his DAMN tour. The Compton lyricist gifted Jennifer Phillips with a new fan along with other gifts in a one-on-one meet and greet session.

Phillips, who posts on Twitter under the user name @msj3nn, shared a photo of an autographed jacket Lamar gave her with a glowing caption.

“Thank you for always supporting me. Your a inspiration for me. You are strong and positive. Your kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. Your always appreciated!” read the caption with his signature.

Along with the van, Phillips also received a Dallas Mavericks jacket emblazoned with Lamar’s actual last name of Duckworth, and other gifts.

The gifting of the van comes at the perfect time as Phillips recently launched a GoFundMe page to buy a new modifided van. Thanks to Kendrick Lamar, those worries are now off the table.

Photo: WENN.com

TDE

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close