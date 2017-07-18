Kendrick Lamar Gifts Disabled Fan With New Van

Kendrick Lamar made a long time fan extremely happy during a Dallas stop of his DAMN tour. The Compton lyricist gifted Jennifer Phillips with a new fan along with other gifts in a one-on-one meet and greet session.
Phillips, who posts on Twitter under the user name @msj3nn, shared a photo of an autographed jacket Lamar gave her with a glowing caption.
“Thank you for always supporting me. Your a inspiration for me. You are strong and positive. Your kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. Your always appreciated!” read the caption with his signature.
Along with the van, Phillips also received a Dallas Mavericks jacket emblazoned with Lamar’s actual last name of Duckworth, and other gifts.
The gifting of the van comes at the perfect time as Phillips recently launched a GoFundMe page to buy a new modifided van. Thanks to Kendrick Lamar, those worries are now off the table.
So @msj3nn has been around from day 1 supporting the homies in everything they've ever done. Today we changed her life the way she has changed ours and so many others. We no longer have to worry about that gofundme link in my bio because SHE'S GETTING A NEW MODIFIED VAN COURTESY OF KENDRICK AND TDE. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH, JENN. Here's a video of me losing my cool before getting her real reaction lol. DAMN.
Photo: WENN.com