Chris Brown’s Sneaker Collection Is Beast Mode [VIDEO]

Chris Brown is known for many things but one of his main attributes is his ability to cut a rug with the precision of a carpenter. So it’s only right that while he hypnotizes everyone with his feet, he’s rocking some exclusive footwear during his dance numbers.

Joe La Puma of Complex trooped it down to Chris Brown’s LA home and got a tour of closets (plural) that are filled to the brim with possibly every sneaker ever made.

From Vans to Jordans to paint splattered Air Yeezy 2’s, Chris Brown’s sneaker collection is better than yours.

Check out the tour below and try to control the hate in your blood.

Photo; screen cap