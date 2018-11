Still holding out on that TIDAL subscription? Now you can watch Jay-Z’s video for “BAM,” featuring Damian Marley for free.99 on YouTube.

Actually, it’s Vevo but, semantics.

Like we said before, the clip also doubles as a history lesson on Jamaica’s music culture including words from the great Sister Nancy.

Watch the Rohan Blair-Mangat-directed visual for “BAM” below. As for 4:44, score another no. 1 album for the Jigga Man.

