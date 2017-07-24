Rick Ross Working On Film With Gucci Mane & New VH1 Music Competition Series

Rick Ross has managed to carve out mogul status for himself as the founder of his Maybach Music Group label. The Miami rap star is now turning his focus onto films and has an indie feature he co-wrote with Gucci Mane in the works along with a new music competition series airing this week on VH1.

Ross sat down recently with Page Six to discuss his filmmaking aims, sharing that he has a pair of films in the works. The unnamed project with Gucci was at the top of his mind when discussing the new venture.

From Page Six:

“I am getting ready to shoot a film. I got two different flicks that I am ready to make a move on,” Ross revealed. “Me and Gucci Mane got a flick that we wrote together.” He mused of his starring role, “It would be a good idea to see me as a preacher,” but then hinted of the movie, “All I can say is at the beginning of the film, I am at the car wash and it will go from there.”

Last week, VH1 aired a sneak peek of its new series, Signed, which also features The-Dream and Lenny S. as the “moguls” who will oversee the competitors hoping to launch their career on one of the labels helmed by the celebrity judges.

Check out the sneak peek of Signed below. The show make its debut on July 26 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT.

—

