Drake is getting real liberal with the body ink. The 6 God’s latest tattoo is an image of Lil Wayne’s face on his arm.

The new tat was spotted on the ‘Gram.

Recently, Drizzy also post a pic of Weezy flipping the bird and captioned it “King.”

We know where Drake’s loyalty lies.

Tunechi’s face joins tats that include Aaliyah and a couple of pics of Sade on Drake’s person.

—

Photo: Instagram