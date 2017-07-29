JAY-Z Releases 3 Bonus Songs From 4:44 [LISTEN]

If you somehow think 4:44 was too short, now you have no excuse. JAY-Z and Tidal just tagged on the bonus cuts to Hova’s new album.

Yes, that would include the famed Blue Ivy freestyle.

The new cuts are “Adnis.” which just saw its video released, “MaNyfaCedGod,” featuring James Blake and “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family.”

And yes, you have to be down with TIDAL. Stream the new cuts (which dropped at 4:44 am, of course) below.

