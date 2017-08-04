Usher’s Wife Isn’t Studying Husband’s Herpes Lawsuit, Allegedly

Usher has been enduring quite the public relations struggle after news of his alleged transmission of herpes to a former love went public. According to sources close to the couple, the singer’s wife Grace Miguel isn’t exactly moved by the allegations.

TMZ exclusively reports:

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … Grace isn’t concerned at all about the allegation Usher slept with a woman, who sued as Jane Doe, at least twice this year. We’re told Grace, who’s been Mrs. Ush for 2 years, isn’t giving the lawsuit any weight. Our sources say the woman suing has a history with Usher. She was a close friend of his first wife, Tameka Foster, and attended their 2007 wedding. We’re told Usher believes she has a thing against him, and has for a long time. That’s why Grace is paying her no mind.

The unnamed woman in the lawsuit is seeking $20 million total in damages. Usher has yet to address the rumors with an official statement.

