Kanye West Slapped With Countersuit Over Canceled Saint Pablo Tour

Kanye West‘s $10 million lawsuit against high-end insurer Lloyd’s of London filed a countering suit alleging the entertainer violated policies. According to Lloyd’s, West and his team cannot reap the damages they’re seeking for the canceled Saint Pablo tour because of the use of drugs, alcohol, and other factors.

THR reports:

Facing a $10 million lawsuit for not paying up after Kanye West canceled a tour, a Lloyd’s of London syndicate has hit back with counterclaims that point to insurance policy exclusions pertaining to a preexisting psychological condition, possession of illegal drugs, prescription drugs not taken as medically prescribed, and the consumption of alcohol rendering the insured unfit to perform. West filed his suit earlier this month, and in his touring company’s complaint, West’s cooperation with insurers to demands for information was highlighted. For instance, West submitted himself to an interrogation under oath after checking himself into the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center and canceling the second leg of his Saint Pablo Tour. The goal was to convince the insurers that West’s mental breakdown was real, unexpected and not due to pernicious influences.

Court documents show that Lloyd’s is pointing at “substantial irregularities” in West’s medical history along with the aforementioned issues. It isn’t exactly clear what Lloyd’s claims are referencing in their countersuit, but this looks to be a legal battle that will take some time to resolve.

