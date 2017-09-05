Watch Jay-Z Rock Made In America Stage With Meek Mill & Damian Marley

Jay-Z closed out the Made In America festival with an epic set running through classics and current tracks while thrilling fans on not one, but two stages. The full set has been posted online, which features Hov rocking the stage with Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Meek Mill with an almost two-hour hit-filled performance.

Miss Info writes:

The 2017 Made In America Festival came to a close on Sunday night (Sept. 3) with this year’s headliner, JAY-Z, serving as the final act. During the near two-hour set, the Brooklyn MC delivered a flawless performance, running through hits and fan favorites off past albums like Blueprint, The Black Album and Blueprint 3, while also touching on tracks off his most recent albums like Magna Carta Holy Grail and 4:44. Dressed in a Roc Nation hat, white hoody and track pants, Jay also took moments to tribute the late comedian/civil rights activist Dick Gregory and dedicated a moment of silence to people of Houston suffering through Hurricane Harvey.

The rapper/mogul also paid respect to his wife Beyonce, who celebrates her birthday on Monday (Sept. 4). “Shout out to Beyoncé,” he said. “Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,” JAY-Z continued, as the crowd sang Happy Birthday to Queen Bey. Jay would later perform two songs off his Collision Course LP with Linkin Park, dedicating the moment to Chester Bennington who died after committing suicide last month.