Timbaland Teases Unreleased Jay-Z & Meek Mill Cut

For his last album 4:44, Jay-Z banked on a single producer in No I.D. to help him craft his latest critically-acclaimed masterpiece. But as we all know there was a time when Hova heavily relied on Timbaland to help him dominate the pop charts.

Things seem to be coming full circle as the Virginia producer took to Twitter to tease a new cut featuring the Hip-Hop mogul formerly known as Iceberg Slim and MMG artist Meek Mill.

Tagging Swizz Beatz on the post, Timbaland proudly proclaims that he’s “still working on my craft” before tagging Meek to “finish up” the cut. Not for nothing but that was a rather quick few bars from Jay-Z. We hope this isn’t another case of the “Pop Style.”

No word yet on when the song will be out or if it even has a title, but now that the cut has been leaked you know fans are going to be demanding it be released. Let’s just hope Timbaland doesn’t pull a Trump and plays the cut close to his chest like some tax returns.

Check out the clip below.

@THEREALSWIZZZ So we're working on an album now, right?? What do you think, fans? I'm still working on my craft. @MeekMill let's finish up. pic.twitter.com/30HTwbOAFc — Timbaland (@Timbaland) September 5, 2017

—

Photo: Twitter