Hurricane Harvey Telethon Brings Out Drake, Nicki Minaj, Diddy & Every Celeb Ever

Hurricane Harvey, and in part Hurricane Irma, wreaked havoc across Texas, Florida, and other southern states, galvanizing nationwide relief efforts from celebrities and citizens alike. Bun B and Scooter Braun’s one-hour Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon brought together Drake, Nicki Minaj, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Questlove, Lupita Nyong’o and countless others.

The telethon took place in three cities, Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville, airing in part from the MTV studios in New York as well. Working the phones in raising funds were stars like Bruce Willis, DJ Khaled, Jay Leno, and far too many other folks to name. Oprah Winfrey and Cher were also in attendance, which opened up to a moving rendition of “Lean On Me” by the legendary Stevie Wonder.

According to ABC News, the telethon has managed to raise $44 million and counting for hurricane victims and the moving show of support has been captured for later viewing by MTV. Apple’s Tim Cook has pledged that the tech company will also put millions into relief efforts as well, which CBS’ Late Show host Stephen Colbert announced. Seriously, trying to name everyone who was part of this massive moment might be nearly impossible.

To add your own support, check out the Hand in Hand website.

