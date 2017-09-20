Juicy J Drops Highly Intoxicated Mixtape [LISTEN]

Juicy J has yet to repeat the success that helped him and his Three 6 Mafia familia land an Oscar back in 2006, but he’s never stopped grinding like he’s still got something to prove.



The Memphis Tennessee native just dropped his 18 cut deep mixtape Highly Intoxicated, which boasts a gang of guest appearances including Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B (she’s everywhere these days, b), Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi amongst others.

On the production tip, you can expect some heat from Mike WiLL Made It, TM88, $uicide Boys, and a few other hitters.

Check out the mixtape below and let us know if you think Juicy J still squeezing out some hits.

