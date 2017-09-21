Family Ties: Jay-Z & Kanye West Plan To Meet & Hash Out Differences

Family falls out and reconciles all the time. Reportedly, Jay-Z and Kanye West to squash their beef via a face to face meeting.

Million dollar lawsuits can serve as motivating factors, too.

Yeezy is currently suing Tidal for a $3.5M. However, the suit has yet to be settled because Yeezy and Hova have yet to speak.

According to TMZ, a source says, “The Generals [Kanye and Jay] have to meet face-to-face. When that happens, the resolving the money dispute is a piece of cake.”

Apparently, the $3.5M is nothing, but a man to man talk will smooth things over.

You should know the story by now; Yeezy called out Jay-Z and Beyoncé on stage, Jigga was pissed he brought his family into it and then spanked West on 4:44.

Expect the family to settle their feud, but things will never be the same.

—

Photo: WENN.com