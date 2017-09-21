RZA Says “Wu-Tang Forever” Remix With Drake Missed Opportunity

RZA, the de facto leader of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, has enjoyed one of Hip-Hop’s most visible careers but even he can’t cover every angle. In a talk with Power 106, the Abbot says he regrets not hopping on a remix of Drake‘s “Wu-Tang Forever” track.

From Power 106:

In case you missed it…This morning on The Cruz Show, RZA was in-studio and he talked to us about his special Chipotle card, the Wu-Tang Forever Remix with Drake that could have happened, new Wu-Tang music and his recent meeting with Kanye West.

