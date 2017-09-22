TIDAL Announces 3rd Annual Benefit Concert, Proceeds Will Go To Hurricane Relief

Today (Sept. 22), TIDAL announced that its 3rd annual TIDAL X: BROOKLYN benefit concert is going down October 17 in Brooklyn, obviously. Proceeds from the sure to be star-studded event will go to recovery efforts dedicated to Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria as well as the earthquake in Mexico.

The TIDAL X: BROOKLYN concert will be hosted by Power 105’s Angie Martinez and goes down at the Barclay’s Center. TIDAL members will be able to get tickets starting at 12 pm today by going to TIDAL.com/Brooklyn or via the TIDAL App.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Sept. 26 via Ticketmaster.

The headliners have yet to be formally announced. Yesterday (Sept. 21), US Weekly reported that Jay-Z and Beyonce were hosting a hurricane relief concert in BK, but the latter’s press reps denied such claims.

Now imagine if Jay-Z and Kanye West have made up by October 17…

Photo: Getty