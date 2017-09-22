Damian Lillard Drops By Sway In The Morning, Enlists Lil Wayne For “Run It Up”

Damian Lillard, who raps under the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A., has proven he’s got what it takes to possibly be the best hooper on the microphone. On his new track, “Run It Up,” the Portland Trailblazers star enlists the services of Lil Wayne which continues a running partnership between the pair.

Lillard sat down with Sway Calloway for Shade 45’s Sway In The Morning Show, which premiered the track this week. Social media was ablaze with chatter after photos of Lillard with Weezy and Scott Storch went public, which apparently meant the pair were cooking up something fresh in the lab. For the new track, which will be featured on Lillard’s upcoming album Confirmed, Storch also provided the production.

After the teaser on Sway’s show, the actual track went live Friday to most streaming networks and you can check it out below. Let us know what you think of Damian Lillard’s latest joint in the comments section. Hit the flip to see part two of the chat and to hear Dame D.O.L.L.A. go in with the bars.

—

Photo: screen cap

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2Next page »