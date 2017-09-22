Jay-Z Slams Cheeto Trump, Calls President A “Joke” [VIDEO]

Jay-Z has been especially candid in the wake of releasing his latest album 4:44, covering not only details of his marriage to Beyoncé but political matters as well. The Brooklyn mogul was over in the United Kingdom and sat down with BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, taking an especially pointed jab at President Donald Trump in the process.

Billboard reports:

During his interview session with Claro Amfo, he spoke with aplomb in regards to the the racial tension and political strife in America. “I believe that everything that happens in life is for your greatest good, and I don’t think that this is happening if we weren’t prepared to handle it,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to what’s next after that, because usually when things are darkest, then light is on its way. I’m not fearful.”

Then, without uttering his name, Hov fearlessly headbutted President Trump with a series of blows: “I believe that we are resilient, especially us as black people and especially the culture. We’ve been through so much more than this guy. This guy, I’m looking at him like, ‘Man, this is a joke,’ with all… – I can’t even say with all due respect – with all disrespect. I just think he’s not a very sophisticated man, especially when it comes to the idea of ‘Until everyone is free, no one is free.’ Period. That’s just a fact.”