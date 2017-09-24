21 Savage’s Girlfriend Amber Rose To Host Live Chat On Adult Entertainment Site

Amber Rose has used her platform and head-turning looks to promote sex positivity, gender equality, and the concept of self-love above all. The curvy social media star will lend her time to adult entertainment platform ManyVids to host a live streaming chat where fans and others can interact with her in real time.

According to a press release from ManyVids,a platform designed for adult entertainers of all levels and orientations to stream and chat live with fans, Rose will appear on the network on Monday (Sept. 24). The collaboration was sparked by a pledge from ManyVids to support Rose’s SlutWalk and the Amber Rose Foundation, helping the starlet to raise awareness for causes dear to her.

It marks the first time ManyVids has worked with a star in this capacity. Rose will appear on the platform at 4 PM ET on Monday, September 25.

Photo: ManyVids