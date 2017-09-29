Beyoncé Drops “Mi Gente” Remix To Benefit Puerto Rico & Mexico

So Beyoncé went ahead and dropped a remix to J. Balvin’s “Mi Gente.” And it’s all for a great cause as the proceeds will go to the people affected by the earthquake in Mexico and the hurricanes in Puerto Rico.

Bey adds a pair of verses, singing in both Spanish and English.

“I can be a beast or I can give you emotion, but please don’t question my devotion/I been giving birth on these haters ’cause I’m fertile,” she sings.

Jay-Z’s better half (who we’d bet good money will appear at the Tidal X: Brooklyn Charity concert) has pledged to donate the proceeds from the song to charities that include CEMA, UNICEF, and Somos Una Voz for Puerto Rico.

Excellence. Listen to the “Mi Gente Remix” below.