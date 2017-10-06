Harvey Weinstein Quotes Jay-Z In Weird Statement Addressing Sexual Harassment Claims

Harvey Weinstein was put on blast this week in a scathing expose published by the New York Times that detailed years of sexual harassment claims from women he worked with in Hollywood. The 65-year-old film producer and executive addressed the claims in a new statement after employing Lisa Bloom to help represent him on the matter.

The Times piece, posted on Thursday (Oct. 5), opens with actress Ashley Judd detailing an encounter with Weinstein 20 years ago. Judd claims that Weinstein greeted her in a Beverly Hills hotel for an assumed breakfast but that he appeared at the meeting dressed in a bathrobe. At the same hotel, two other women wrote in public statements that Weinstein made inappropriate advances, with some saying that this has been an ongoing situation.

Weinstein’s statement was published in full by the Times on Friday, which vaguely references the allegations against him.

From the Times:

Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons. Over the last year I’ve asked Lisa Bloom to tutor me and she’s put together a team of people. I’ve brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on. I so respect all women and regret what happened. I hope that my actions will speak louder than words and that one day we will all be able to earn their trust and sit down together with Lisa to learn more. Jay Z wrote in 4:44 “I’m not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children.” The same is true for me. I want a second chance in the community but I know I’ve got work to do to earn it. I have goals that are now priorities. Trust me, this isn’t an overnight process. I’ve been trying to do this for 10 years and this is a wake-up call. I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them.

