CLOSE
Home

Watch The Trailer For RZA’s Love Beats Rhymes Starring Azealia Banks

Leave a comment

RZA is once more hopping into the director’s chair with his latest film, Love Beats Rhymes, starring volatile wild child Azealia Banks. With the Harlem rapper in the starring role, a trailer for the flick dropped on Wednesday (Oct. 11) and showcases fellow co-stars Jill Scott, Common, and more.

The film has been at least two years in the making with several working titles and was billed as a musical in early reports. Love Beats Rhymes focuses on Banks’ character, Coco, an aspiring rapper who comes under the eye of a college poetry professor played by Jill Scott.

While the class doesn’t exactly give Coco a key to rap stardom, it does open her mind up to the world of slam poetry. Common plays a mentor figure, and Lorraine Toussaint plays Coco’s mother.

Love Beats Rhymes hits theaters on Dec. 1. Peep out the trailer below.

Photo: screen/YouTube

Directing , movie trailer , Movie Trailers , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close