50 Cent Apologized For His Child Support Jab At Marquise Jackson?

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson made what many felt was an insensitive joke via Instagram at the expense of his oldest son, Marquise Jackson. On Thursday, Fif posted and then deleted what some are suggesting was an apology to his son for the child support jab.

The actual post still exists on Instagram, which features 50 Cent as a young boy, but the caption was switched out. It was grabbed by social media sites, including The Shade Room before 50 edited the original words.

“Excuse me if I seem a little [insensitive] at times,” 50 wrote. “I’m different. I came up a little harder than these guys. I make no excuses. I never met my father and my mother got killed when I was 8.”

Fans in the comments have been roasting 50 for shutting out Marquise Jackson from his life, and the business mogul has maintained a bitter public feud with the mother over child support payments and the like. The path to reconciliation between the pair has never been visible and this seemingly continues their longstanding rift.

—

Photo: WENN.com