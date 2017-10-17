Boosie Badazz’s Brother Won’t Face Charges For Allegedly Stealing Cash

Taquari Hatch, the brother of Torrence “Boosie Badazz” Hatch, won’t face charges for allegedly stealing money from his rapper sibling. The Baton Rouge artist accused his sibling of slowly removing around $361,000 from his account, but the district attorney in the case won’t press charges.

The D.A. in charge of Taquari Hatch’s case has refused to file charges against him — despite cops busting him for allegedly siphoning $361,000 from Boosie’s account. We broke the story … Taquari was booked for identity theft and fraud charges after cops claimed he posed as Boosie to authorize multiple wire transfers. Taquari had always maintained he was innocent … and it now seems the D.A. agrees — or at least feels the evidence wasn’t strong enough.

In the video below also posted on the outlet’s site, Taquari Hatch speaks to the allegations made by Boosie Badazz.

No response yet from Lil Boosie so far.

