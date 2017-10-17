Azealia Banks Signs DMV Rapper Paperboy The Prince

Azealia Banks hopped into the record label business earlier this summer after realizing it made sense to be in control of releasing her own tunes. With her Chaos & Glory imprint firmly established, the Harlem rapper announced her first signed act in Brooklyn-based, DMV-raised artist, Paperboy The Prince.

Paperboy The Prince has been on a tear for years in the Washington Metro region before relocating to New York. According to Paperboy The Prince’s Facebook page, he’s released nine mixtapes, 33 singles, and 78 music videos along the way before Banks added him to her roster.

“Ok guys, I told you I was starting a record label. Here is Chaos & Glory’s first signing – he’s called “Paperboy The Prince” and he’s efffing major. We will be launching his very first single feat Azealia Banks next month,” Banks posted to her Instagram page Monday (Oct. 16) along with a photo of Paperboy.

The self-proclaimed “Prince Of The Suburbs” and pizza aficionado reposted his label boss’ post to his Instagram page as well.

Paperboy has managed to keep cameras trained on him by way of an array of zany outfits that he pulls off effortlessly and without a hint of shame. He’s also become known for his video commentary on his YouTube page and his signature “Haha! It’s Paper, Yeah!” adlib.

Congrats, Paperboy.

Photo: Instagram