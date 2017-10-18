Dipset Back: Cam’Ron & Jim Jones To Reconnect For NYC Show

The Harlem rap crew, Diplomats, better known to fans as the Dipset, defined the sound of New York for the early part of the century. While the music has moved on from that epic sound, the city will get a taste of it once more as Cam’Ron, Jim Jones and the gang are putting the band back together for a show next month.

According to a post on Spotify’s Rap Caviar Instagram page, the Dipset massive will co-headline a show with fellow multi-member crew, A$AP Mob. For a while, things seemed a bit tense between Killa and Capo, longtime friends who grew up together in the Harlem borough. With the apparent bad blood behind them, the Set will take over the Hammerstein Ballroom on Nov. 21 with the Mob.

A look over at Juelz Santana’s IG revealed that things have long since been good with the crew as he posted a photo of the gang to celebrate the birthday of crew member Freeky Zeeky.

Starting to feel like Dip season again!

Photo: WENN.com