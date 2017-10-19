Wiley Feels Guilty Over Rival Dizzee Rascal’s 2003 Stabbing

Wiley and Dizzee Rascal are among the top stars in the Grime genre, but the United Kingdom rappers have not been friends for over 14 years due to a stabbing incident in 2003. Wiley, speaking at an awards ceremony this week, said he feels a bit of guilt over what happened to his rival and doesn’t see reconciliation in the pair’s future.

The Sun exclusively reports:

Dizzee reignited the pair’s feud earlier this month in a series of tweets aimed at Wiley, accusing him of having sex with a schoolgirl and denouncing his position as the Godfather of grime.

But speaking at the Q Awards tonight, Wiley, who denied all of Dizzee’s allegations told The Sun Online: “I love that boy. He knows I love that boy but we’re not gonna be friends, not because we argue.

“We’re not gonna be friends anymore because he holds me responsible for being stabbed.

“And I take responsibility – I didn’t stab him – I take responsibility because he was with me but after 14 years I would have thought you would have realised I didn’t stab you.