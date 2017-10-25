Nicki Minaj Says “Monster” Almost Didn’t Make My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

Nicki Minaj‘s cameo verse on Kanye West‘s “Monster” track from the Chicago rapper’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album put the Queens, New York starlet on the Hip-Hop. In the seven years since the scene-stealing verse, Minaj celebrated the moment via Instagram and shared that the song nearly didn’t make the album.

From Minaj’s Instagram:

7 year anniversary of #Monster Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album. Haha. It was like an hour long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album. He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!! I became the first female rapper to perform @ Yankee Stadium on the JAY/Eminem stadium tour.

Minaj goes on to say that Jay-Z approached her and asked where the skills came from, with her responding with, “I been nice!” along with saying Yeezy wanted more of the animated voice she was using but she decided to push back.

For those who want to see the video, that clip has largely been scrubbed from the Internet. However, peep out Nicki Minaj blacking out on “Monster” below.

—

